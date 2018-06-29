Crawley Town reveal new kit - what do you think?

Crawley Town have revealed their new kit for the season - with the new away kit being revealed next week.

The Errea home kit for the 2018-19 season, was modelled for us by skipper Jimmy Smith in the video below.

The club have gone back to a traditional all-red shirt as the new sponsors The People's Pension adorn the front for the first time.

Shorts will be red with white trim and the socks are red and white hoops.

The new kit will be worn for the first time on Tuesday, July 17, when the Reds take on Ipswich Town in a friendly at East Grinstead Town FC, kick off 7.30pm.

A date on when the new kit will be on sale will be announced next week.

Patrick Heath-Lay, Chief Executive Officer of our main sponsor The People's Pension, with the new 2018-19 Errea home shirt

