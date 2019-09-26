Crawley Town's Carabao Cup draw reaction: 'Our boys are well up for it but I would have loved Manchester United away'

Crawley Town's operations director Kelly Derham is looking forward to another home tie 'like the Stoke and Norwich games' when they face Colchester United.

But Derham admitted she would have loved Manchester United away instead of another Tuesday night home game.

Crawley Town fans celebrate against Stoke

She said: "It will be lovely to have another home game like the Stoke and Norwich games.

"You have got to take the positives. Colchester, it’s winnable.

"Our boys are well up for it but I would have loved Manchester United away."

Following the Stoke City game, Derham released a statement saying the club will probably face action from the FA following 'the throwing of flares onto the pitch perimeter' at the Stoke game. And in the statement she asked the fans to bear that in mind in future games.

Following the draw she said: "It’s another Tuesday night home game so we have to deal with flares or smoke bombs again.

"But it’s amazing. You have got to take the highs when they come along because we have a lot of lows at Crawley Town.

"Today [Wednesday] the phones have not stopped. All we have been talking about is who are we going to get, what do we do if we get so and so. None of us have stopped working today it’s just been constant.

"I left the club at about 11.30 last night but didn’t get to sleep until about 3pm because my head was just exploding. It’s brilliant."