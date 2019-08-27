Crawley Town's Dallison hoping for another Premier League side - and he wants Tottenham

Crawley Town defender Tom Dallison would like to see the Reds host Tottenham Hotspur in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Crawley Town fans are in dreamland after Bez Lubala's fifth goal in seven games saw them knock our Premier League Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Tom Dallison in action against Norwich City. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

And tonight (9.40pm Sky Sports shortly after the conclusion of the televised Lincoln City v Everton fixture) Gabriele Cioffi's men will find out who they face in the third round.

And the third round is when the big Premier League sides enter the competition.

Dallison was a rock in the Crawley Town defence as they beat the Canaries and he wants the Reds fans to have another chance of seeing a Premier League side at The People's Pension Stadium.

He said: "I would love another Premier League team. I would love to give the fans another big team at home but whatever comes comes."

And when pushed, he said: "I would love to play Spurs."

The third-round fixtures will then take place on the week commencing September 23.