Crawley Town's identity 'very clear' says head coach Gabriele Cioffi

Crawley Town showed their 'very clear' identity in the 4-1 victory over Scunthorpe United yesterday afternoon (Saturday), according to head coach Gabriele Cioffi.

Crawley progressed into the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2013 thanks to a brace from Reece Grego-Cox and goals from Ashley Nadesan and Ashley Nathaniel-George.

Reds went into the game on the back of a morale boosting 5-0 win over East Preston in the Sussex Senior Cup on Monday night, having lost three games in a row prior to that and were without a win in five.

Cioffi said: "In the last month, we may have dropped one per cent but that's normal. Our identity is very clear, our process is still learning. We have to learn from our mistakes.

"The real springboard was Monday. What I asked of the boys was to be professional and take the game with the same mentality as a league game.

"If they were to do it against a tough squad in a lower league on a horrible pitch it would be a foundation of our success."

Cioffi praised the determination of his players in their FA Cup first-round victory, particularly David Sesay and Nathan Ferguson, who both played the full 90 minutes despite picking up knocks early on.

He said: "Sometimes some episode can change a game. You want to give 100 per cent but you may drop to 99 because you have pain in your ankle or shoulder.

"David Sesay had a knock after 15 minutes but he played all the game. [The] same happened to Nathan Ferguson, as he twisted his ankle, but everybody wanted to be on the pitch and be part of this successful night.

"The squad is aggressive and like to chase space in the one v one."

Reds welcome League One high-flyers Oxford United to The People's Pension Stadium on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy, before they play at home, once again, against Morecambe in the league on Saturday.

"We're going into Oxford trying to do our best and then we'll think about Morecambe," Cioffi said.

"The boys have to be ready to go on Tuesday. After Tuesday night they'll want to be ready for Saturday. It's step-by-step."

