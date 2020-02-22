Crawley Town's imperious home form continues with Stevenage win

Crawley Town extended their unbeaten home run in League Two to eight games following a 2-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Stevenage this (Saturday) afternoon.

The Reds had the ball in the back of the net after just six minutes but Ashley Nadesan's strike was ruled out for offside.

Nadesan then forced a great stop from Boro keeper Paul Farman before firing wide from a tight angle as Crawley began to turn the screw.

But the Reds finally broke the deadlock on 21 minutes. Bez Lubala's sweet volley from the edge of the box clipped the post before nestling in the back of the net.

Lubala almost helped Stevenage equalise six minutes after getting on the scoresheet.

The 22-year-old unintentionally played the ball into Charlie Carter but the ever-reliable Glenn Morris was on hand to palm Carter's effort out for a corner.

Mason Bloomfield had couple of opportunities to double Crawley's lead before half-time.

The Norwich City loanee's header from a Lubala cross was well claimed by Farman before the forward fired over after a superb through ball from Nathan Ferguson.

The second half saw Stevenage create a succession of chances but they lacked a killer instinct in front of goal.

Substitute Antonio German struck the post after excellently dispossessing Ben Nugent.

The midfielder clattered the woodwork again on 90 minutes before Nadesan sealed the win in the third minute of stoppage time.

Lubala picked out the Crawley number ten's run and the forward blasted home into the top corner.

The victory moves the Reds up to 12th in League Two.

Crawley Town travel to third-placed Exeter City next Saturday.

Crawley Town: Morris, Dacres-Cogley, Tunnicliffe, Sendles-White, Doherty, Grego-Cox (Camara 61), Ferguson (Powell 61), Bulman, Lubala, Bloomfield (German 46), Nadesan. Unused: McGill, Allarakhia, Adebowale