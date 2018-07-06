Crawley Town's new away kit revealed

Crawley Town are back in black.

One of the most popular away kits during the club's Football League era was the black and gold shirt they wore during the 2013-14 season and black is the main colour on this year's design with a fluo yellow trim, black shorts with fluo yellow trim and black and fluo yellow hooped socks.

Crawley Town's new away kit

The club have announced that the new kit will be available to buy from next Thursday, July 12, from the club shop (opens 9am-4.30pm) or online.

Adult shirts in all sizes from XS to 4XL cost £45 and youth and children's shirts retail at £35. A limited stock of shorts and socks are also available.

The third kit is based on last season's away shirt in light and dark blue.

Next week the club will be revealing the new items in our 2018-19 training and leisure range, which will also be on sale from next Thursday.

