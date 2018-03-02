Crawley Town's Senior Cup semi-final rescheduled

Crawley Town's Parafix Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Saltdean United has been re-arranged for next Tuesday, March 6, kick off 7.15pm at Culver Road, Lancing.

Admission will be £10 adults, £5 concessions and £1 under-16s.

Supporters will not be allowed to bring musical instruments or food and drink into the ground. There is a licensed bar and hot and cold food is also available. Please also note there is no car parking at Culver Road for supporters.

The other semi is between Brighton & Hove Albion and Pagham and takes place on March 13.

The final is scheduled for the AMEX on Wednesday, May 9, kick off 7.45pm.

Saltdean beat Isthmian Premier Burgess Hill in the quarter-finals 2-0 and are currently seventh in the SCFL Premier Division.

