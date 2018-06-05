Crawley Town sign AFC Wimbledon and former Tottenham youth midfielder

Crawley Town have signed midfielder George Francomb from League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Francomb arrives at the club after spending six seasons with AFC Wimbledon. He helped the Dons win promotion to League One after joining the club on a permanent basis in 2013, making 205 appearances. A right-sided player who can operate in midfield or defence, he scored 13 goals whilst at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old started as a youth player at Tottenham before becoming a trainee at Norwich City. He made his League debut in 2009 in a 1-0 win over Carlisle United in League One and he made three appearances for the Canaries. During four years at the club he went on loan to Barnet, making 15 appearances, before a stint in the Scottish Premier League with Hibernian in 2012 when he played 17 games.

George’s first spell at AFC Wimbledon was on loan from Norwich in 2012 when he made 16 appearances. When his Norwich contract expired in June 2013 he joined the Dons on a permanent basis and has spent the last six seasons at the club.

George said: “I’m delighted to be joining Crawley and I am looking forward to working under Harry Kewell. I know the type of football he likes to play and that really appeals to me. It’s a good little club and I’m looking forward to joining up with the other lads at pre-season and cracking on.”

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “George has won this League before with Wimbledon and he is very versatile. He can play right-midfield, central midfield or right-back and he’s got great ability with his set-piece delivery. Myself and (Head Coach) Harry Kewell feel he is going to really improve our options and we’re delighted he has agreed to join us.”

George Francomb in action for AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth. Picture by Barry Zee

Francromb played with Crawley Town favourite Dannie Bulman during his time at The Dons.

