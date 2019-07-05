Crawley Town sign former Millwall midfielder

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Jack Powell from National League South side Maidstone United.

The 25-year-old is joining the Reds on a two-year deal with a year’s option.

Powell made 31 appearance for Maidstone United last season and scored four goals but couldn't prevent them from finishing bottom of the National League Premier.

He began his professional career at Millwall, making seven appearances for the Lions between 2013 and 2016. Whilst at Millwall, Powell spent time on loan at Concord Rangers during the 2013/14 campaign and Billericay Town in 2015 and 2016.

The midfielder then moved to Ebbsfleet United in 2016 where he amassed 56 appearances and scored 21 times in the National League before his move to Kent rivals Maidstone in 2018.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com head coach Gabriele Cioffi said: “We welcome Jack to the club. He has played at a good level for Millwall then dropped into the National League, which is where we were alerted to him.

“I like his attitude, he wants to do well, he wants to progress his career with us. He works hard, is creative in midfield and has very good energy levels. This is a position in the squad where there is now very healthy competition for places. This is important to us. Welcome Jack.”

Also speaking to the website, Jack added: “I’m really pleased to be at Crawley. I have been in the squad for a couple of days and they have made me very welcome. I know Tom Dallison and that’s helped having a familiar face as I settle in. I think I have a lot to offer and I’m really looking forward to the next stage of my career here at Crawley.”

READ MORE Crawley Town's new sponsor 'a real coup for the club' | 'Perfect' Horsham facilities praised by Crawley Town boss | Crawley Town new boy wants 'to show people what he can do'