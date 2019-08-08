Crawley Town sign former Milton Keynes Dons goalkeeper

Crawley Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alfie Jones on a two-year deal following his release by Milton Keynes Dons.

The 18-year-old was a regular in MK’s under-18 team and although he did not make a first-team appearance he was highly regarded at Stadium MK. He has signed a two-year contract subject to EFL approval.

Assistant Head Coach Edu Rubio said: “I know Alfie from my time working at MK Dons and he is a really promising young goalkeeper.

“This is an opportunity for him to develop his career and we definitely see him as one for the future. He will learn a lot working with Glenn (Morris) and (goalkeeping coach) Dean Lightwood and he is coming here to put our other goalkeepers under pressure.”

Jones has been given squad number 42.