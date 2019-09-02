Crawley Town sign former Queens Park Rangers defender

Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of defender Jamie Sendles-White on a one-year contract with a year's option.

The centre-half’s most recent club was National League Torquay United, for whom he made three appearances last season.

The 25-year-old started his career with QPR, during which time he played seven games on loan at Mansfield Town.

In 2015 he joined Scottish club Hamilton Academicals before returning south in 2017 for a spell with Swindon Town, for whom he made 17 appearances before he suffered a knee injury which kept him out for 12 months.

He then linked up with Leyton Orient and made 14 appearances for the O’s. Last season he had a brief spell with St Albans City before joining Torquay.

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi said: “We need to have more competition for places at centre-half and Jamie has been training with us for a while now and we have been impressed with his qualities and attitude.

"He has an opportunity now to settle down at a club and show us what he is capable of and work hard for a place in the team."

Sendles-White has been allocated squad no. 20.