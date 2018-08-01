Crawley Town sign 'livewire' with 'hunger' to succeed after Colchester release

Crawley Town have signed a second trialist in a day with the addition of midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia on a two-year contract.

The 20-year-old was released by Colchester United at the end of last season a year after joining the U’s on a development contract for their under-23 team.

Prior to that he had played non-league football for Maldon & Tiptree in the Essex League.

Tarryn featured regularly during Reds’ pre-season programme and head coach Harry Kewell believes he has a bright future.

He said: "Tarryn is a bit like David Sesay – a young player with a lot of potential who is desperate to succeed. I like to see that hunger in youngsters, that drive to succeed, and I see it a lot in him.

“He’s done well in pre-season, a livewire who takes on defenders and creates chances.

"He’s not the finished article but he’s come here to further his career and push for a first-team place and it will be interesting to see how he develops.”