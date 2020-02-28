Crawley Town sign young midfielder

Crawley Town have announced the signing of 17-year-old midfielder Khaleel Rafiq Salah-Edine on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Salah-Edine has been handpicked from the Reds' newly established scouting programmes.

In a statement technical director Erdem Konyar said: “This is the start of a new philosophy at Crawley Town as we aim to bring in more upcoming youngsters within the next 12 months.

"We are excited to see the development of younger players throughout the club in the near future

“Khaleel has impressed us and we are confident that he has a bright future ahead for both himself and the football club.

"(Head coach) John Yems has been impressed with Khaleel in the first two months he has been training with the first team and believes he can make an impact in the squad.”