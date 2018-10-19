Crawley Town skipper signs contract extension

Crawley Town's long-serving club captain Jimmy Smith has signed a one year contract extension, including the option of a further year, keeping him at the club until at least the end of next season.

Smith has been an integral part of the club since he arrived from Stevenage in 2014, and scored his first career hat trick in a 3-2 win over Colchester United last February. Last season he surpassed his best ever goal scoring tally, reaching ten goals and has now made 170 appearances for the side.

The skipper has been part of Gabriele Cioffi’s coaching team at the Broadfield Stadium, having suffered a serious injury in our match at Oldham in September, and will continue to bring his experience to the role before his return to action, which is anticipated to be before the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Notable moments for Jimmy in his four year stint so far include a brace and late winner at Barnet last season, and the winning goal on the opening day of the 2016/17 season when we faced Wycombe Wanderers.

Director of Football, Selim Gaygusuz has added his delight at keeping Smith for a further year. He told the club's website: “Jimmy is part of the furniture at Crawley and has used his experience to help the new management team since they arrived”

“He has been brilliant for us over the years and we are delighted that he has extended his contract with us. We feel it is a just reward for all the hard work he has put in since suffering his injury, stepping in as a coach before Gabriele arrived and helping him since.”