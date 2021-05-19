Crawley Town squad won't be overhauled says CEO Erdem Konyar

The Reds announced their retained list yesterday following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

It was confirmed that Stuart Nelson, Joe McNerney, Josh Doherty, David Sesay, Mark Wright and Tarryn Allarakhia would all be released in the summer.

Crawley have also triggered one-year options on the contracts of Glenn Morris, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Jack Powell, Tom Nichols and Ricardo German.

Reds CEO Erdem Konyar said Crawley Town don't need to make major squad changes for next season

Contract negotiations are currently still taking place with Dannie Bulman.

Speaking before yesterday’s announcement, Reds CEO Konyar said: “I don’t think the squad needs big changes. I just think that we need to improve and also assess how the youngsters are going to come back and what they will do for us.

“There will be some discussions in the next few weeks that could lead to a few contracts being extended.

“And we are in the midst of doing that at the moment.

“I think it’s a player-by-player scenario, however we would like to wrap up our internal transfer policy within two or three weeks.”

Last week saw FA Cup hero Nick Tsaroulla sign a new deal at the club.

The full-back signed a new two-year contract, with the option for a third year in the summer of 2023, last Tuesday.

The 22-year-old wrote his name into Crawley Town folklore when he netted the opening goal in the Reds’ 3-0 home win over Leeds in the FA Cup in January.

Konyar was full of praise for the young defender. He predicted that Tsaroulla and fellow full-back Archie Davies could develop into outstanding players.

He added: “I’m really excited for Nick because I think he’s a player that can really develop and I think he can add a lot of goals and assists.

“If you look at the Leeds goal it’s not a fluke. He’s always in those positions where he can glide past players.

“He’s a very good, young prospect that can develop into an elite player.

“I’d also like to say the same thing about Archie really.