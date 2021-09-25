Crawley Town still have a 'long, long way to go' after Bradford City victory

Manager John Yems said Crawley Town still have a 'long, long way to go', despite rising to eighth in the table, and extending their unbeaten home run in League Two to five games. Picture by Cory Pickford

That is the view of manager John Yems after the Reds picked up a 2-1 win at home to pre-season promotion favourites Bradford City.

Goals in each half from Will Ferry, his first for the club, and Nick Tsaroulla put Crawley two goals to the good.

Callum Cooke netted for the Bantams with nine minutes remaining but the Reds secured a win that moves them just outside the play-off places.

Yems said: "I'm in a good mood but you're always looking to improve. It should have been 2-0 but we gave a poor goal away.

"That's the negative side, and we've got to improve that. I say that every week.

"But credit to everyone today, from the subs, the whole squad, those who did play, and those who didn't play. It was team performance, especially after Tuesday.

"We've never lost confidence. At the moment things are going well for us and we know that we've got players to come in. It might be different when you pick different players.

"If the players listen to what you say, and you know you've got people coming back, bear with it.

"I've been around too long to think that we've cracked it. We've got a long, long way to go."

The Reds are also now unbeaten in their last four league games after beating the Bantams.

Yems was pleased that The People's Pension Stadium had become a formidable place to visit, but was keen for people to not put too much stock in their recent streak.

He said: "You don't want people to enjoy playing here do you? If we can make it uninviting for teams to come to then you've got it.

"You don't want people to come here and think they're coming here just for the ride.

"But I don't like this term 'mini-run'. It's a season. And it's not a 'mini-run', it's called consistency.

"We want to improve and get better. Yes, we've played some good sides, but let's not count our chickens. It's another three points away from relegation."

Crawley's back line for their clash with Bradford was, yet again, much changed due to injury.

Joel Lynch and captain George Francomb were both unavailable, while Ludwig Francillette returned after a spell on the sidelines to partner Tom Dallison at the heart of defence.

Jordan Tunnicliffe remains a long-term absentee, but Tony Craig is slowing edging towards fitness.

But any fears that injury would disrupt the Reds defence were dispelled by a man of the match performance from Guadeloupe-born Francillete.

Yems was full of praise for the former Newcastle United centre half, but challenged him to keep on improving.

The Reds boss said: "The kid could have a great future in the game. But let's not run away with it, because he's still got a lot to learn.

"He's still got to learn when to challenge, when not to challenge, but he's got enthusiasm and he's a good kid and works hard.

"It's very difficult when you've got young'uns because you don't want to take away that natural enthusiasm.

"But, by the same token, you've got to make sure they're doing the right things in the right areas.

"That's why you need good pros around you that will help you, like Lynchy [Lynch], Tony and people like that.

"If you can't learn off them sort of people, you shouldn't be in the game."

The only negative for Crawley was the enforced substitution of goal scorer Ferry in the second half.