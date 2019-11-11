Crawley Town striker receives international call-up

Crawley Town's Ricardo German has been called up by Caribbean outfit Grenada for their CONCACAF Nations League matches against Saint Kitts & Nevis and Belize later this month.

This is German's first international call up for the side ranked 160th in the world.

He follows in the footsteps of his brother Antonio who has won five caps for Grenada and scored one goal so far.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan with National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

Grenada are top of the table in League B, Group A with ten points from a possible 12 so far in qualifying, including wins over both St Kitts & Nevis and Belize in early September.

A win from either game will see them win the group and earn promotion to League A for the next competition.

