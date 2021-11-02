Crawley Town team up with The Boomtown Rats again - this time for FA Cup fixture against Tranmere Rovers
The Boomtown Rats logo will be appearing on Crawley Town's shirts for their FA Cup fixture with Tranmere on Saturday.
The Reds have struck up a relationship with the band - - made up of quartet Pete Briquette, Bob Geldof, Simon Crowe and Garry Roberts - thanks to their tour manager and Reds fan Mark Welch and manager John Yems.
The club helped promote the Rats' recent rehearsal gig at the Hawth Theatre,
Watch the video of when Bob Geldof met Crawley Town boss John Yems.
And now the band will have their logo on Saturday's matchday shirt after a sponsorship agreement.
The club's commercial manager Keith Murray said: "It's great we are continuing our relationship with the band and hope it progresses further going forward."
And Murray is pleased to get more sponsors on board and shows how well the club are doing off the field.
He said: "Despite our run of recent losses, behind the scenes we are really moving forward. We have had more than 100 people in hospitality for the last few games and that just shows the progress we have made as a club.
"We are doing so much off the field, especially with the Gratitude Scheme, and I think people are recognising that. And despite the recent defeats the mood and the feedback we are getting is positive."