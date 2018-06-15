Crawley Town to face Bristol Rovers in Carabao Cup first round.

Crawley Town will travel to Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Carabao Cup draw took place today at 10.45am in Vietnam. Steve McManaman, Dennis Wise and Louis Saha conducted the draw.

The Reds went out of the competition in the first round last year, losing 5-1 away at Brimingham City. Panutche Camara got the Reds goal.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won the competition last season.

There are some rule changes for next season. There will be no more extra time in the competition, unless you make it to the final.

The ABBA shootout system has also gone - as have seedings for the first two rounds. And VAR is also set to be used at all Premier League stadiums throughout the tournament.

West Brom are the biggest team in the first round draw.

Ties will be played in the week commencing Monday, 13 August.

