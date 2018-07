Crawley Town will face Tottenham Hotspur u21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Harry Kewell's side had already been drawn against Portsmouth and Gillingham in Group A of the Southern group.

The first group stage fixtures take place week commencing September 3. Details of the group stage schedule will be confirmed shortly.

