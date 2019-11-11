Crawley Town to host Fleetwood Town in FA Cup second round

Crawley Town will host Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup second round.

The second round draw was held at Oaklands Park, the home of Chichester City, live on BBC Two.

The League One outfit advanced to the second round after winning 2-0 at National League side Barnet yesterday (Sunday).

The Reds last faced the Trawlermen in League One during the 2014/15 season.

An Izale McLeod strike saw Crawley record a 1-0 home win over Fleetwood on September 13, 2014. The reverse fixture saw Town take a 1-0 win on January 21, 2015.

Second round ties will be played on the weekend commencing Saturday, November 30.