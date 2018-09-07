Crawley Town to name new boss - and it is set to be an Italian job

Crawley Town will announce their new manager this morning - and it's expected to be Italian Gabriele Cioffi.

The club tweeted at 9.36am saying: "We might have some news for you," with a picture of a sign saying Manager's Changing.

And general manager Bruce Talbot tweeted: "It's going to be a busy day" with an Italian flag.

It is expected to be Italian Cioffi, who has led the betting dds in the last couple of days.

The 42-year-old was Gianfranco Zola's first team coach at Brimingham City.

He played for a number of Italian clubs, including Ascoli and Torino, in a career that spanned 1992 to 2010.