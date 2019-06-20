Crawley Town to take on Walsall in Carabao Cup first round

Crawley Town will travel to Walsall in the first round of the 2019/20 Carabao Cup.

The Carabao Cup draw was conducted at 7pm this evening from a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, near Wembley Stadium. Liverpool legend John Barnes and Arsenal fan favourite Ray Parlour made the draw.

First round ties are scheduled to take place week on the week commencing August 12.

The Reds will be hoping to go further in this year's competition after they suffered a 2-1 loss at League One-outfit Bristol Rovers in the first round last season.

Manchester City are the current holders of the competition after defeating Chelsea 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.