Crawley Town v Bradford City preview: Reds look to extend unbeaten home record

Crawley Town will look to extend their unbeaten home record in the league when Bradford City visit The People's Pension Stadium tomorrow.

The two sides tend to have very close matches against each other. In the past 10 games between the two sides, the Reds have won five, the Bantams fours, while the other was drawn.

The Bantams have had a big overhaul in the summer, making a number of new signings and also getting a new manager in the form of Derek Adams.

Bradford managed to poach Adams from Morecambe after he led them to promotion to League One via the play-offs last campaign.

It looked like a very good appointment for Bradford and, after a good start, spirits seemed to be high in Yorkshire.

However, no win in their last five games in all competitions has seen the mood drop a little at Valley Parade.

What makes it worse for Bradford ahead of their trip to The People’s Pension Stadium is that it is their away form that is causing them problems.

They are still unbeaten at home but two defeats at Salford City and Leyton Orient have been far from ideal.

Coming up against a side like Crawley, who are strong at home, they’ll have to find a way to turn this form around or face a third successive defeat on their travels.

Crawley’s defence will have to be aware of Bradford’s strength from set pieces, with the Bantams scoring four goals from dead ball situations this season.

Equally Bradford will need to be alert to Crawley’s attacking threat, as they only have one clean sheet to their name this season and that came in their first game of the season.

Both teams certainly have the quality to score plenty of goals but both teams have experienced inconsistencies at the back, which has caused them to leak goals.