Photographer Derek Martin was at the game and here are a selection of his photos. You can read Graham Carter's match report here.

1. Crawley Town v Colchester United Joe McNerney about to receive his marching orders jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Crawley Town v Colchester United David Sesay battles for the ball jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Crawley Town v Colchester United Josh Doherty keeps his man at arm's length jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Crawley Town v Colchester United Luke Gambin jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more