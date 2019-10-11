Crawley Town v Colchester United: Reds and U's ready for Carabao Cup dress rehearsal

Crawley face Colchester United in the league on Saturday and will be facing up to them a few weeks later in the Carabao Cup.

This week it’s league duties for Crawley as they will look to avoid their third successive league defeat.

The Reds look to be tiring out following a busy period of fixtures. Since the Stoke game the Reds have failed to avoid defeat and loss on Saturday would make it four in a row in all competitions.

In contrast, Colchester have been very impressive recently, including a win over Tottenham Hotspur on penalties, which ultimately led them to drawing Crawley in the Carabao Cup.

After a slow start Colchester have lost just one of their last eight league matches and one of their last eleven in all competitions.

It’s been an impressive start for Colchester as they sit eighth in the table and a win will give them a good chance of moving into a play-off place.

They’ll come into the game with lots of confidence, due to their impressive form.

Colchester lost their main attacker Sammie Szmodics to Bristol City in the summer but look to be doing well without him with the addition of Theo Robinson from rivals Southend on loan looking to be a good signing.

Luke Norris has been their main source of goals with four goals to his name in the league and he’ll be looking to add to that.

Crawley will have to play well to beat a strong Colchester side who will be looking to be promotion contenders at the end of the season.

Crawley will have to be without David Sesay, as he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Forest Green, leading to a one match ban. This will most likely see Lewis Young start right back, as Josh Dacres-Cogley remains out with injury.

Crawley will have to step their performance levels up next week, as they were very poor at Forest Green last Saturday. The Reds struggled to get into the game and were punished by a strong Forest Green side, who deserved the win. It was a flat performance where Crawley never got going, even when Mason Bloomfield pulled one back for the Red Devils.

Crawley will be desperate to pick up some points Saturday to end a run of four league games without a win.

It won’t be easy against a strong Colchester side but if Crawley put in a good performance they are capable of beating anyone, especially at home.