Crawley Town v Exeter City: Cioffi booked as Reds fall to Grecians

Gabriele Cioffi was booked after Exeter City scored the only goal in another defeat for the Reds.

The Reds' head coach was left frustrated after he felt his side should have won a penalty just seconds before the decisive goal.

Ashley Nadesan

Tom Dallison was brought down in the box but the penalty appeals were waved away and the visitors broke to win a corner, which skipper Dean Moxey scored from.

It was a period of play which summed up the game - end to end with both sides having chances, but once again the Reds failed to find clear cut chances while Exeter left feeling they should have won by more.

The Reds were in desperate need of a win after only winning twice in the last 11 league games and Gaby Cioffi made two changes to the team who drew with Morecambe last week.

Ollie Palmer and George Francomb come into the starting line-up in place of Dannie Bulman and Reece Grego-Cox.

David Sesay

The Reds started positively and created the first real chance on five minutes when Lewis Young spread the ball wide to Bez Lubala who whipped in a dangerous cross. It was met by an onrushing Palmer but his header flashed wide.

But Exeter, in fifth place before the game, then started to exert some pressure. They forced three corners and two free kicks in dangerous positions but they couldn't make the pressure count.

Nicky Law and Archie Collins came closest with efforts but neither troubled Glenn Morris in the Crawley goal.

On 23 minutes the ball broke nicely Lee Martin the Reds box but his rasping drive hit the outside of the post.

But Reds slowly got back in the game and had arguably their best chance of the first half. Guild build up play by Ashley Nadesan and Palmer put Lubala through and after a bit of fancy footwork he curled an effort just wide.

But it was the Grecians who should have gone ahead in the 35th minute. Randall Williams low cross found Law with lots of space but the ever reliable Morris saved brilliantly at his feet.

The Exeter man should have hit it first time. And a minute later Jack Sparkes found lots of room on the left but he fired high and wide.

Francomb and Dallison picked up yellow cards at the end of the first half.

Exeter started the second half on the front and had the first shot on target of the second period but Law's low drive was saved easily by Morris.

Nathan Ferguson was having a quiet game for the Reds but just four minutes into the second half he almost finished of Crawley's best move of the game.

Camara intercepted the ball, broke into the Exeter boss before crossing to Palmer. The striker laid the ball off nicely to the midfiedler but his thunderous drive was deflected for a corner.

Lubala then forced another corner after Jonny Maxted saved his curling effort. And then Dallison had a header cleared off the line by Collins.

Reds were now in the ascendancy and the crowd, who booed the team off last week, were really getting behind the team.

But it was Exeter who had the next chance on 57 minutes and what a goal it would have been. Sparkes picked the ball up in his own half, ran all the way into the Reds box before seeing his shot deflected over the bar.

Sub Ben Seymour then had a chance but his shot was saved by Morris after a deflection. There was a period of end to end play and that was no more highlighted when the visitors took the lead.

A Reds corner saw Dallison bundled over in the box. There were huge shouts for a penalty which were waved away and Exeter launched a counter attack which saw a corner won.

The ball flew across the area and Dean Moxey was there at the back post to fire home.

Cioffi was clearly frustrated at this and after discussions with the fourth official, the head coach was booked.

Camara had a chance late on to salvage a point but his low shot was gathered easily by Maxted.

Craswley now have two games - Fleetwood in the FA Cup and Lancing in the Senior Cup - before they travel to Stevenage for their next league game. A good time to get some confidence back.

CRAWLEY: Morris, Young, Dallison, Palmer, Nadesan, Ferguson, Francomb, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Camara, Lubala. Subs: Luyambula, Boadu, Sendles-White, Galach, Allarakhia, Nathaniel-George, Bloomfield.

EXTER: Maxted, Sweeney, Atangana, A. Martin, L. Martin (Seymour), Law, Williams, Bowman, Moxey, Sparkes, Collins. Subs: Visser, Woodman, Parkes, Jay, Richardson, Taylor, Seymour.