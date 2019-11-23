Crawley Town v Exeter City: Grecians have best chances in goalless first half

Exeter City had the best chances of a goalless first half at Crawley Town.

The Reds were in desperate need of a win after only winning twice in the last 11 league games and Gaby Cioffi made two changes to the team who drew with Morecambe last week.

Ashley Nadesan

Ollie Palmer and George Francomb come into the starting line-up in place of Dannie Bulman and Reece Grego-Cox.

The Reds started positively and created the first real chance on five minutes when Lewis Young spread the ball wide to Bez Lubala who whipped in a dangerous cross. It was met by an onrushing Palmer but his header flashed wide.

But Exeter, in fifth place before the game, then started to exert some pressure. They forced three corners and two free kicks in dangerous positions but they couldn't make the pressure count.

Nicky Law and Archie Collins came closest with efforts but neither troubled Glenn Morris in the Crawley goal.

David Sesay

On 23 minutes the ball broke nicely Lee Martin the Reds box but his rasping drive hit the outside of the post.

But Reds slowly got back in the game and had arguably their best chance of the first half. Guild build up play by Ashley Nadesan and Palmer put Lubala through and after a bit of fancy footwork he curled an effort just wide.

But it was the Grecians who should have gone ahead in the 35th minute. Randall Williams low cross found Law with lots of space but the ever reliable Morris saved brilliantly at his feet.

The Exeter man should have hit it first time. And a minute later Jack Sparkes found lots of room on the left but he fired high and wide.

Both sides had their chances but it's the visitors who feel they should be leading. 0-0 half time.