Crawley Town v Grimsby Town: Reds look to continue impressive home form

Crawley Town’s five-game unbeaten run was ended last Saturday when the Reds were defeated 2-1 at Walsall.

Panutche Camara gave the Reds the lead in the first half, but second half strikes from Josh Gordon and Wes McDonald condemned Crawley to defeat for only the second time under John Yems.

They will be looking to rectify this on Saturday as they host Grimsby Town.

It’ll be the second time the sides have met in under a month with the reverse fixture coming in late December.

The fixture ended in a 1-1 draw but since then Grimsby have appointed former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway as their new manager and have started to improve.

The Mariners have lost just one game since the reverse fixture with Crawley, and that came last time out against Exeter City.

The problem for Grimsby has been scoring goals. They have not managed to score more than one goal in a league game since September.

Grimsby have just 25 league goals all season. Only Carlisle, Morecambe and Stevenage have fewer.

The Mariners will be looking to improve that and grab more goals and all three points at Crawley, which would see them go above Yems’ men in the table.

But Crawley will look to continue their impressive home form. The Reds haven’t lost at The People’s Pension Stadium since November.

Crawley have shown some very positive signs under Yems with Ashley Nadesan and Ollie Palmer linking up very well and forming a good partnership up front.

As well as that, the defence has started to look much better under Yems with many different partnerships.

All four of Crawley Town’s centre-backs have played a part since Yems took over and have all been solid when they’ve been in the side.