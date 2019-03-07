Crawley Town v Grimsby Town: The previous meetings

This weekend Crawley Town will be at home against Grimsby Town.

These teams have played each other five times since Crawley entered the football league, with all five meetings happening in the last two years.

Enzio Boldewijn celebrates a goal against Grimsby

The first game between these two sides took place in November 2016, with The Reds coming away with all three points in a dramatic 3-2 win.

James Collins put Crawley ahead in the 31st minute, before Omar Bogle put Grimsby level on the stroke of half time. Two goals from Jordan Roberts in the second half looked to put Crawley out of sight before a second for Bogle in the 90th minute left the reds holding on for all three points.

In March 2017, the second game between the two sides, Sam Jones put Grimsby ahead before Rhys Murphy equalised on the stroke of half time. Danny Collins also got sent off for Grimsby with just under 10 minutes to go.

October 2017 saw another draw but this time it was a goalless draw with not much to talk about.

The fourth game between these two teams was a lot more one sided, with The Reds coming away with a 3-0 victory after a penalty just before half time scored by Jimmy Smith, before second half goals by Karlan Grant and Enzio Boldewijn sealed the victory.

The most recent game between these two sides took place earlier on this season with Grimsby getting their first win over The Reds where it was Ahkeem Rose’s late winner which secure the three points for The Mariners.