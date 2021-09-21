Crawley Town v Harrogate Town LIVE: Can Reds maintain unbeaten home record in League Two this season?
Crawley Town take on Harrogate Town tonight (Tuesday) as they look to continue their climb up the League Two table.
Two wins in two games has seen John Yems side rise up to 14th and a win against the Sulphurites could see them move to a play-off position.
Youi can keep up with our live blog below - the page will tell you when there are updates.
Crawley Town v Harrogate Town
- Reds unbeaten at home so far this season
- Harrogate Town lost their first league of the season on Saturday
