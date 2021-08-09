Crawley Town v Harrogate Town postponed
Crawley Town's scheduled League Two fixture against Harrogate Town on Saturday, August 14 has been postponed.
Harrogate Town has recently received a number of positive Covid-19 results and has therefore had their next three EFL games postponed.
Any tickets purchased for this fixture will carry over to the new date, which will be confirmed in due course.
The EFL has issued the following statement:
Harrogate Town’s next three fixtures will not take place as scheduled due to positive cases of Covid-19 being identified within the club’s squad.
It means a number of individuals are unable to play or train due to either a positive test or the requirement to self-isolate in line with Government and EFL guidance.
The games affected are:
August 10 – Harrogate Town v Rochdale – Carabao Cup round one
August 14 – Crawley Town v Harrogate Town
August 17 – Leyton Orient v Harrogate Town
Following discussions with the club, the league has agreed to Harrogate’s request to rearrange the league fixtures with all parties now to mutually find alternative dates which will confirmed in due course.