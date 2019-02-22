Crawley Town v Macclesfield: Head coach Cioffi calls on squad to be more effective

Crawley Town head coach has said his squad need to be more effective in front of goal.

The Reds take on Macclesfield at The People's Pension Stadium on Saturday having scored only two goals in their last six games.

Gabriele Cioffi

But Cioffi and the team have been working hard all week to rectify this and avenge the 2-0 defeat in December.

The head coach told the club's website: "Honestly we can’t wait. We have had two unlucky performances at home so we want to be back on our positive track at home.

"[On the Macclesfield defeat] There was a horizontal wind, rain and they had two shots on goals and scored - that’s football.

"They have to win, they have to perform. They play good football and their manager has a good idea of football so we are keen to challenge a good opponent tomorrow.

"I think it comes down to mentality. This squad, and I include myself, has to be more effective. This is a period where we are struggling to score so we have to not concede.

"We want to be more effective in the way deliver and the way we are finishing."

"I am a maniac and we are working on everything we can improve. We have been looking at footage with the players and they are keen so we are on the good way."

