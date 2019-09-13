Crawley Town v Mansfield Town: Could we see debuts for Van Velzen and Boadu?

Saturday’s opponents Mansfield sit just one place and two points below Crawley, in the League Two table. Their win against Scunthorpe last Saturday was just their second win of the season.

However, The Stags have only lost two games this season, these coming against Leyton Orient (3-2) and top of the League Exeter City (1-0). Danny Rose has been the Stags’ danger man, as he has six league goals already this season, which means he has scored over half of Mansfield’s league goals this season.

The Stags are a very good attacking side, as they are the only team to score past Newport County this season. These two faced each other on the opening day and played out a 2-2 draw and since then Newport have no conceded a goal all season.

This shows the Stags’ attacking threat and the defensive line of Crawley will have to be strong, in order to keep them out.

There could be debuts for Gyliano Van Velzen and Denzeil Boadu, depending on their fitness, Crawley’s two latest recruits didn’t feature in last weeks game against Macclesfield due to a lack of fitness but there may be a chance that they could make debuts on Saturday. If the Reds avoid defeat on Saturday it’ll stretch their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions, and things will be looking very promising for the season.