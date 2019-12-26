Crawley Town v Northampton Town: Reds in Boxing Day dreamland as they hammer Cobblers

Crawley finally grabbed a first win since mid October and a first win under John Yems as they battered Northampton Town 4-0 at The People’s Pension Stadium.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory as Crawley dominated the entire game and played some fantastic football at times. It’s been a while since the Crawley fans have seen a performance like that from the team and they should be extremely pleased with the performance from John Yems’ side.

The good football from Crawley started just five minutes into the game when Ollie Palmer, Bez Lubala and Panutche Camara combined with some slick one touch play but Palmer’s effort was straight at Northampton keeper Arnold.

Camara was involved once again five minutes later when his pass found Lubala who squared it for Ashley Nadesan but he also couldn’t find the back of the net.

Then it was Camara’s turn to have an effort as Lewis Young played him in for what seemed like a guaranteed goal but Camara cut in and fired wide of the target from close range.

The goal was coming and it finally came for Crawley on the 29th minute when Nathan Ferguson scored a beauty on the half volley as he rifled an effort into the top corner of the net to give Crawley a deserved lead after dominating the early stages.

Crawley went in to the break ahead and playing well and it seemed a familiar story as it was similar to what they had done last Saturday at Oldham. Yems’ side had to ensure that they didn’t lose concentration and come out and concede sloppy goals. The Reds looked to do the complete opposite and came out for the second half continuing to play well.

The first big chance of the second half was Crawley’s second goal. A throw in from Lewis Young found Ollie Palmer who fantastically held off his man and laid it off to Bez Lubala who struck his effort in to the bottom corner to give Crawley a two goal cushion.

Palmer then had a good chance to make it three for Crawley in the 69th minute as he was played the ball from Nathan Ferguson but managed to drag his shot wide of the post.

It was clear that Ollie Palmer was desperate for a goal and he got that in the 80th minute as Crawley attacked once again down the left flank and the ball was squared for Palmer who bundled it home to make it 3-0 to Crawley.

Just four minutes later Crawley added a fourth to the scoreline as Mason Bloomfield put a defender under pressure and got his reward as he robbed the bouncing ball and then chipped it over the keepers head before rolling the ball in off the post to cap off a wonderful performance from Crawley.

Crawley were still looking for more after that and Josh Doherty nearly got a 5th for Crawley but his effort from close range went over the crossbar.

There were also two late injuries as Shaun McWilliams and Harry Smith were both stretchered off in added time for Northampton so hopefully those injuries aren’t too serious and they have speedy recoveries.

It was a fantastic Crawley performance which will be marked as one of the best of Crawley’s season. Northampton didn’t threat Glenn Morris’ goal once and the Crawley shot stopper had nothing to do throughout the contest. It was another solid defensive performance which makes it three clean sheets out of four under John Yems. The attack finally started going as well as Crawley took their chances and perhaps could’ve had a few more. It puts Crawley in a good position to go and put in another good performance at Grimsby on Sunday and hopefully pick p another three points.

It was also the first four-goal margin win since they beat Barnsley 5-1 in 2015.