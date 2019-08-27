Crawley Town v Norwich City: Lubala strike gives Reds famous win against Premier League Canaries

Bez Lubala made if five goals in seven games as Crawley Town pulled off a famous win against Premier League Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Crawley made three changes to the starting line-up who beat Leyton Orient 3-2 at the weekend with Michael Luyambula, Ollie Palmer and David Sesay coming into the side. Norwich had a whole new starting eleven from the side who lost 3-2 to Chelsea at the weekend.

And the 5109 (1711 Norwich) were treated to an entertaining, end-to-end game of football that could have gone either way.

Norwich looked sharp from the start and after just 25 seconds Luyambula was forced into a save from Kenny McLean. The keeper then repeated his heroics two minutes later, this time from Philip Heise.

The visitors were looking dangerous every time they went forward and were having lots of joy on the left, but their final ball was just lacking.

But for all Norwich's intent, it was Crawley who took the lead and it was no surprise who go the goal. After winning a corner, Lubala took a long one-two and smashed the ball, with the help of a deflection, past Ralf Fahrmann.

The atmosphere was good until that point, but after the goal the People's Pension Stadium was rocking. It quietened down when Panutche Camara, who was booked for the challenge, and Timm Klose received treatment.

But the momentum stayed with Crawley and Reece Grego-Cox was looking particularly dangerous down the right. Mario Vrancic was next in the book for a tackle which sent Bulman airbourne. Reds then suffered a blow soon after when Camara limped off, to be replaced by Filipe Morais.

Norwich then went on the offensive again and were inches from equalising when quick feet from Patrick Roberts ended with his shot glancing off the far post.

Crawley started the second half on the offensive and Morais fired over with a 25 yard free kick. But Norwich slowly came back into it and after a Adam Midah shot was deflected wide, the visitors were denied a penalty.

It was end to end and after Sesay saw a shot blocked subsitute Emiliano Buendia hit a thunderous shot against the bar. Palmer then showed what an asset he is when he is in this and barged his way through before forcing a save from Schalke loanee Fahrmann before seconds later Norwich were forcing a corner.

Sesay, who had a quiet first half, looked more lively in the second half and one surge forward ended in him being bundled over. From the resulting free-kick Nathan Ferguson fired over.

Ferguson then had a more measured shot on 78 minutes but this time it went just wide. Tempers flared on the bench towards the end and Canaries boss Daniel Farke was booked.

Bulman soon followed into book for an innocuous looking foul, as did Grego-Cox. Norwich threw everything at the Reds but Gabriele Cioffi's men hung on for a famous win.

Crawley: Luyambula, Doherty, Dallison, Grego-Cox, Palmer, Ferguson, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Bulman, Camara, Lubala. Subs. Morris, Morais, Francomb, Galach, Nathaniel-George, Young, Nadesan.

Norwich: Fahrmann, Byram, Zimmerman, Roberts, Vrancic, Klose, Heise, McLean, Amadou, Srbeny, Midah. Subs: Krul, Aaarons, Godfrey, Leitner, Lewis, Buendia, Stiepermenn.

Referee: John Busby