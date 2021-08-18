Crawley Town v Salford City player ratings: Francomb and Nadesan star as Reds beat Salford

But how did the players perform? Here are Philip Richardson's player ratings from Tuesday evening.
Crawley Town fans watch on against Salford City
2. Glenn Morris - 9
He had a sublime first half and was arguably the cause of the Reds’ goal as he made a fine double save against Elliot and Henderson before Crawley went up the other end and scored. Didn’t have much to do in the second half but kicked well and as always was a safe pair of hands.
3. Tom Dallison - 8
He looks slightly too slow to be at left back, however he did to stand defenders up and in the first half very little came through his side of the defence. In the second half he was excellent and strong in the air and looked to play forward. He almost had a goal when he cut inside and fired into the side netting.
4. Ludwig Francillette - 9
A couple of nervy moments early on where he didn’t get the contact on clearing headers he wanted. He struggled when matched up against the size and speed of Elliot, however he did well to come back and challenge as well as looking calm and measured on the ball. He also looked a threat from set pieces. In the second half he got into his stride challenging every long ball and winning most of them. He looked really commanding and didn’t let anything past.