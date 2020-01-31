Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United: Reds hope to replicate November's win over the Iron

Crawley Town will come up against Scunthorpe United for the third time this season on Saturday but it will be for the first time under head coach John Yems.

In the previous fixtures there was a 2-2 draw at Glanford Park in League Two but at The People’s Pension Stadium the Reds ran riot as they came out 4-1 winners in the FA Cup.

There is a tendency for goals in games between these two sides so hopefully we can see another good game on Saturday.

Scunthorpe United have seen themselves climb the table since the last time the sides played.

Paul Hurst’s side have steered themselves away from the relegation zone and secured a place in mid-table.

However, prior to Tuesday, Scunthorpe United haven’t won in their previous four games.

But the Iron have picked up two points in the process against promotion-chasing Bradford City and Crewe Alexandra.

All the Iron’s previous five games have come against sides above them in the league so it’s not surprising that their results have dropped off in recent weeks.

Scunthorpe United’s away form has been decent recently as they’ve lost just one of their previous seven games on the road and have won four of those games.

They’ll be coming to Crawley looking for a much better result and performance than last time and will look to continue their impressive form on the road.

As for Crawley Town they’ll be looking to keep up their impressive home form.

They are unbeaten in five at home and have won their previous two at The People’s Pension Stadium. The Reds will look to recreate their result from the last time they played Scunthorpe United.

Late strikes from Reece Grego-Cox and Ashley Nathaniel-George capped off a superb 4-1 victory from Crawley back on November 9.

Grego-Cox will be available for the game as he’s recovered from an injury which has kept him out of action for over a month.

The Irish winger had been an influential part of the Reds squad in the first half of the season and will be looking to earn his place back in the starting XI.