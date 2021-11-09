Crawley Town v Southampton under 21 LIVE: Reds name strong starting XI for EFL Trophy tie, Grego-Cox on the bench
John Yems named a strong starting XI for the final EFL Trophy group game against Southampton under 21s.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:54 pm
You can follow our live blog here. Page will alert you when there are updates.
Crawley Town v Southampton u21s LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 19:00
- Reds name strong side for final EFL Trophy game
- Both sides already out of competition
- Davide Rodari in starting line-up, Grego-Cox and Matthews on bench for Reds
Reece Greg-Cox has been out for 620 days!
Southampton u21s line-up
Crawley team
Yems on banned fans
John Yems has his say on banned Crawley Town fans and read the Sussex Police statement on the incident
Crawley Town boss John Yems has commented on the Crawley Town fans who were banned from attending Saturday's FA Cup game against Tranmere.
Good to see them back
Well deserved
Page 1 of 1