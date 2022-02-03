Crawley Town v Stevenage - preview: Reds trying to stop Stevenage completing League Two double

At the Lamex Stadium it was a 2-1 victory for Stevenage as goals from Jake Taylor and Luke Norris meant that Tom Nichols’ fantastic goal counted for nothing.

Prior to Tuesday night’s fixtures Stevenage hadn’t lost since the reverse fixture and were in their best form of the season, going five games unbeaten.

Ashley Nadesan in action against Stevenage in January

It’s a run that pulled them up to 17th in League Two, steering them clear of the relegation zone.

However, the away form of Paul Tisdale’s side is concerning, with them picking up just one win in 13 attempts in League Two this season before their trip to Tranmere last Tuesday.

The good thing for Stevenage is that Crawley’s home form hasn’t been great this season, which is very unlike the Reds.

Four home wins out of twelve is very low for a Crawley side who have made The People’s Pension Stadium a fortress in recent seasons.

However, Crawley have been competitive in the majority of games this season and will fancy their chances when they welcome Stevenage.

They’ll need to keep Luke Norris quiet, who always manages to score against Crawley, and did in the reverse fixture. Norris came off the bench to score what turned out to be the winner.

When these two sides meet it tends to be tight, with no more than two goals separating the sides in the last 16 meetings.

Stevenage have won six of these previous 16 with five draws and five Crawley wins.