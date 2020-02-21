Crawley Town v Stevenage: Reds look to get back to winning ways against bottom club Boro

Crawley Town have the perfect chance to get back to winning ways this Saturday as they host bottom side Stevenage.

It’s been three games since Crawley tasted victory with 0-0 draws with Salford City and Carlisle United and a 2-1 defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

However, facing Stevenage at The People’s Pension Stadium is the perfect chance for Crawley to get back to winning ways and push themselves towards the top half of the table.

Stevenage have had a torrid season and come into this game having parted company with Graham Westley after last week’s defeat against Salford.

Alex Revell has taken over as caretaker manager and has appointed ex-Brighton boss Russell Slade to join his team in the week.

It’s going to take a lot for Revell and Slade to keep Stevenage up as they are already seven points from safety.

The major factor to their poor season is a lack of goals.

No team in England’s top five leagues has scored fewer goals than Stevenage, with Borough only managing 23 goals in their 34 league games. It’s clear to see where Stevenage have gone wrong this year but nothing seems to be able to get them out of trouble.

Revell is their fourth manager of the season, with Dino Maamria, Mark Sampson and Graham Westley all trying but failing to steer Stevenage away from the foot of the table.

Stevenage have lost their past six games and have won just one of their past 18 league games.

Stevenage also have the worst away record in the league, picking up just ten points from their 17 away games so far this season.

This provides the perfect opportunity for Crawley to get back to winning ways but they’ll know it won’t be as easy as it sounds.

Stevenage should be ready to go at Crawley as they need to start picking up some points in order to have a chance of surviving.

Anything other than a win for Crawley would be a disappointing result, given the home advantage and Stevenage’s form. Avoiding defeat would stretch Crawley’s unbeaten record at home to eight games and would condemn Stevenage to their seventh game in a row without victory.

Both sides will be looking to take the points in what should be a good encounter but one from which Crawley will be confident they can come away with all three points.