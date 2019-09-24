Crawley Town v Stoke City LIVE: Gabriele Cioffi makes five changes for Carabao Cup clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Join Mark Dunford for live updates of Crawley Town's Carabao Cup clash against Stoke City. Don’t forget to hit refresh to get the latest match action... The stage is set at The People's Pension Stadium. Picture by PW Sporting Photography 'Stoke will be even tougher than Norwich' says Reds boss Cioffi