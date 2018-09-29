Crawley Town v Yeovil Town: Gambin to make first start for Reds, Payne returns to starting line-up

Luke Gambin makes his first start for Crawley Town as Reds take on Yeovil Town.

Gambin is one of three changes to the side that started against Forest Green last week.

Josh Payne and Romain Vincelot also start in place of George Francomb, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Mark Connolly. Tarrun Allarakhia is among the subsititutes.

Yeovil make five changes to the team who lost 3-0 to Swindon Town last Saturday.

Crawley: Morris, Young, Payne, Palmer, Gambin, Maguire, Vincelot, Moraise (capt), Randall, Camara, N'Gala. Subs: Mersin, Doherty, Poleon, Francomb, Nathaniel-George, Allarakhia.

Yeovil Town: Baxter, Dickinson, Browne, Gray, Green, Pattison, D'Almedia (capt), James, Olomola, Donnellan, Mahmutovic. Subs: Phillips, Mugabi, Patrick, Fisher, Rogers, Arquin, Ojo.