Crawley Town verdict: Colchester defeat was a minor set back, but the right back problem reared its ugly head again

Crawley Town's 3-1 defeat away to Colchester United was a minor set back in what is an exciting season so far.

After a bright start we then proceeded to gift the Essex boys the points with some atrocious defending.

The problem right back spot reared it’s ugly head yet again. It’s a position that has troubled the Reds for a while now.

Poor Lewis Young got horribly exposed for Colchester's first goal. Although it has to be said Lewis was excellent going forward, which is where I would prefer to see him.

But Cioffi’s men played well in the second half and really took the game to the U’s.

The midfield struggled without the legs of Jimmy Smith and Nathaniel George (both out injured).

But once Panutche Camara came on we upped the tempo and it was his run and cross that almost led to an equaliser from the tireless Ollie Palmer, but unfortunately Ollie’s goal bound header was cleared off the line.

Another player who had a sound game was left back Joe Maguire who also went close to scoring with a headed effort that sailed just wide of the far post.

A healthy 212 Crawley fans made the trip.

Unfortunately I didn’t finish work in time to travel. So I bought the game on Ifollow through the Reds app. I was pleasantly surprised with the coverage and commentary. A really good service, and although £10 is a little steep, I will certainly be using it again.

Next up are a couple of home games against teams above us, firstly Newport and then Exeter. Let’s see how we fare against two teams who have had great starts to the season themselves.

Although we will have to play without Bondz N’Gala who stupidly got himself Red carded against Colchester by kicking out at an opponent in injury time. It was a needless act which could cost us big time.