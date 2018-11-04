Crawley Town verdict: Goal difference evaporated in a week, but we never stopped singing

It was nice to have a positive goal difference while it lasted. But that has well and truly been evaporated over the past week.

After shipping five goals at Tranmere the week before, Reds conceded another four on Saturday without reply.

MK Dons and their impressive young Away following were good value for the win. In my opinion they are possibly the best side we’ve faced this season.

Although we certainly didn’t play as well as we are capable of and actually made the victory easier for them than it should of been. But despite another heavy loss, the Reds faithful never stopped singing.

A special shout out has to go to Matt and Adam our resident East Stand drummers. Fabulous effort. If anybody fancies a bit of atmosphere then the centre blocks of the East Stand at the Broadfield Stadium is where it’s at. Be nice to see a few more vocalists in there to increase the volume even more!



Thankfully we can take a break from our back to back League disasters and focus on that magical competition called the FA Cup this weekend.

Reds travel the relatively short distance to Southend to take on the League One Shrimpers. It’s a competition that holds great memories for Crawley Town. Although it’s been a while since we’ve progressed past the first round. Fingers crossed we can finally achieve something we haven’t managed since 2013 and progress to Round Two!

For all those travelling by train, ‘Dirty Dicks Bar’ next door to London Liverpool Street Station is the rendezvous point on Saturday, for breakfast and beers. For the hardcore the pub opens at 10am. See you there! #COYR