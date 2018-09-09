Crawley Town verdict: It’s clear to see that this current Reds side doesn’t need a lot of tweaking

Crawley Town players Jimmy Smith and Filipe Morais signed off from their managerial duties in style on Saturday as Crawley Town out played and out fought top of the table Lincoln City with a fine 1-0 win away from home.

The winning goal may of been an own goal, but it was somewhat fitting that ex Reds player Michael Bostwick was the scorer.

Meanwhile at the other end of the country in sunny Devon, ex Reds boss Harry Kewell, remember him? The chap that left for bigger and better things... Well he was getting sent to the stands as his new team Notts County got hammered 5-1 at Exeter City.

Enzio Boldewijn, when Notts drop into the Conference your most welcome to come back to a winning team.

The win at previously unbeaten Lincoln City, came off the back of another exciting win.

This time against Tottenham under 23s in the Checkatrade Trophy last Tuesday. The game ended 1-1, but was followed by an exciting penalty shoot out that Reds won 5-3. The hero, reserve goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin with a fine save.

Next up this coming Saturday at The Broadfield Stadium is lowly-placed Morecambe in what will be our new Italian Manager Gabriele Cioffi’s first game in charge. It’s a real chance for the Reds to put back to back league wins together and send us shooting right up the table.

A lot has been said on social media about the appointment of the unknown Cioffi. But it’s clear to see that this current Crawley side doesn’t need a lot of tweaking. The new gaffer couldn’t of wished for a better squad to work with. Let’s hope Gabriele hits the ground running and the whole club, players, staff and supporters can sing from the same hymn sheet again. Because togetherness is key to a prosperous and exciting season ahead.