Crawley Town verdict: One manager I would be happy to see back at the club is ex Reds boss Dean Saunders

Well that week couldn’t of ended any worse than it begun.

On Monday we heard the whispers that Harry Kewell had been approached by Notts County to become their new manager.

By Friday morning this had been confirmed. Management duo Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney were off to Nottingham. While Reds players Jimmy Smith and Filipe Morais had been handed the task of running the team.

READ MORE Oldham Athletic 2 Crawley Town 1: Post Harry Kewell era begins with narrow defeat through 89th minute goal | 'Nothing really changes' - Crawley Town's Morais and Smith ready for new challenge | Who will take over at Crawley Town now Harry Kewell has left?



That task ended in 90th minute heartbreak at Oldham Athletic on Saturday when a late Surridge goal handed the Latics all three points with a narrow 2-1 victory.

It had been a decent battling performance up to that point with a rare Dannie Bulman strike cancelling out Oldham’s early lead. It could of been even better had leading scorer Ollie Palmer not missed a penalty. But once again we failed to get the result our performance deserved.

So on to the matter of a new manager. By the time this goes to print we may well of found our new man.

The bookies appear to have no knowledge going by the early long odds on contenders.

One manager I would be happy to see back at the club is ex Reds boss Dean Saunders, who almost guided a very poor Crawley team to League One survival a few years back. It was only a late horror show at Peterborough with the Reds leading late in the game, and then a second half collapse against Coventry City that sent us down.

Whoever comes in is going to inherit a decent squad made even better by the three new loan signings the club have made in defenders N’Gala, Maguire and Maltese International midfielder Luke Gambin.



Our Aussie adventure is well and truly over. But this season in reality has only just begun. Just remember Reds fans we’re not the team sitting bottom of League Two, after yet another defeat. That honour goes to Harry Kewell’s new side Notts County! :)



COYR!!