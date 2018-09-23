Crawley Town verdict - Reds could have a centre back crisis on their hands

Meat in the pies wasn’t the only thing missing from last Saturday’s match at Forest Green Rovers.

A Crawley equaliser would of gone down quite nicely too.

But as it was, if you’re going to lose to someone, it may as well be to the only undefeated team left in League Two.

SEE ALSO Forest Green Rovers 1 Crawley Town 0: Reuben Reid’s second half goal inflicts first defeat under Gabriele Cioffi | Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi praises former West Ham player Bondz N’Gala after he signs a one-year contract



Here was a side that last season struggled so much that they only just avoided relegation back to where they came from. Fast forward a year and Vegan FC, or FGR as they are known are definitely going to be among the promotion contenders come May. Reds were simply second best.

Although Rovers goal did come from a wicked deflection that deceived Glenn Morris in the Crawley goal.

The other negatives were an injury to Mark Connolly and a red card to his replacement Joe McNerney. We now possibly have a centre half crisis on our hands. Although thank goodness we have Bondz N’Gala.



On a positive a very healthy 147 Crawley fans made the journey to Gloucestershire, our largest away following of the season to date.

Amongst them a number of friends of the late Gill Courtnell who recently passed away.

A minutes applause was held in the 59th minute to honour her life. Gill was an amazing woman and a big part of the Crawley Town family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace Gill.



Next up this Saturday we are at home to Yeovil Town who like ourselves have been a bit hit and miss this season. It’s a chance for Gabriele Cioffi’s team to get back to winning ways. One things guaranteed, meat will definitely be back in the half-time pies.