Crawley Town verdict: We are were all brought back down to earth, but Palmer goals are a plus

After the euphoria of an opening day win at Cheltenham last week, we were all brought back down to earth with a 3-1 home defeat to Stevenage on Saturday.

With so many new signings in the starting eleven, the new Crawley players were always going to take time to gel. But some over passing at times and costly mistakes ensured the points went back to Hertfordshire.

our Chinese Super fan Sam outside Redz Bar, complete with his Crawley Town flag mixing with fellow Reds fans before the Stevenage game. From left to right, Vicky, Steve, Sam, Matt and Adam.

READ MORE Crawley Town 1 Stevenage 3: Late Alex Revell goals send Reds to defeat in opening home game | Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell admits: ‘We had an off-day’ | How are Crawley Town and their rivals shaping up? All the transfers from League Two



On the plus side Ollie Palmer has now scored in back to back games, which is very promising considering it was our forward lines lack of goals last season which proved costly at times.

Off the pitch it’s quite clear the Crawley Town name is stretching right across the globe. Guanpeng Wang or ‘Sam’ as he liked to be known, had flown five thousand miles from China complete with his very own Chinese Crawley Town flag to attend the game. What a shame he witnessed such a defeat, but hopefully the result won’t deter him from coming again in the future. Unbelievable effort... :)

The next two games takes us on the road again first to Bristol Rovers in the League Cup on (Tuesday) that’s then followed by a trip to the Potteries on Saturday to play Port Vale in the League. Let’s hope the boys can put the disappointment of the Stevenage defeat behind them and get back on the winning trail.

It’s very early days for Harry Kewell’s new look squad, defeats will happen, But the early signs have been promising that just maybe this season could be a good one.

In Harry we trust. COYR!