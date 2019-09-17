Crawley Town will be the happier side with Plymouth draw

Crawley made it six games unbeaten in all competitions as Ollie Palmer’s late penalty earned Crawley a 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle. It was a very entertaining game to watch, with lots of chances created by both sides.

Crawley were the better side in the first half and they got their reward in the 9th minute when Reece Grego-Cox finished, after a cross by Bez Lubala. Crawley had the lead they deserved, but Plymouth had their chances, the most obvious one coming in the 18th minute.

Byron Moore danced pass the Crawley defence, only to be met by Glenn Morris, who made his first of many great saves throughout the game. It was a fantastic performance by Crawley’s number one, making plenty of saves to keep Crawley in the game. Jordan Tunnicliffe and Jamie Sendles-White also put in another good performance in defence, making plenty of blocks to deny Plymouth in the first half.

The second half was the more lively half of the game but it was also the half where Plymouth were on top. Argyle came out in the second half a different team and were passing the ball around well, not allowing Crawley out of their own half. Just five minutes into the second half Glenn Morris pulled off his best save of the game as he acrobatically saved Will Aimson’s effort from point blank range.

It was an incredible save but Crawley had to hold on but they failed to do so. Plymouth made their pressure count as Joe Edwards scored a brace with goals in the 71st and 79th minute. That looked to wrap up all three points for Argyle but the second goal woke Crawley up.

After a poor second half display Crawley stepped their game up in the last ten minutes and got a penalty after Reece Grego-Cox’s brilliant work down the right. Ollie Palmer slotted away the penalty and ensured the points were shared between the sides.

After Crawley’s good first half performance and Plymouth’s second half a point was probably a fair result but Crawley will be the happier side.